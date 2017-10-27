According to a T-Mobile store manager, the HTC U11 Life will be available through everyone's favorite Un-Carrier.

Google's Android One program is all about offering quality, affordable devices with clean builds of Android and speedy software updates. The Moto X4 is the first Android One phone to make its way to the United States, and at some point in the near future, we're expecting the HTC U11 Life to make its debut as the program's second entry.

A previous rumor already gave us a pretty clear idea of what specifications to expect from the U11 Life, but availability for the phone has remained a mystery. However, according to a store manager over on Reddit, the U11 Life will be making an appearance on T-Mobile when it is eventually released.

Tylerjames09 (the Redditor that shared this info) reportedly got a shipment notification indicating that the blue variant of the U11 Life and a lot of accessories for it were on the way to his store. Tylerjames09 also uploaded an image of the notification he received, and sure enough, the description of "HTC U11 LIFE BLU DEMO" can be seen clear as day.

We're still taking this with a grain of salt as this is the first time we've heard any report of the U11 Life coming to T-Mobile, but it'd certainly be a welcome addition to the Un-Carrier's lineup if it did. We aren't expecting the phone to cost any more than $400, and for that price, we'll likely see a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 2600 mAh battery, Edge Sense, IP67 dust/water resistance, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

