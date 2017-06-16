Father's Day is Sunday. Do you have a gift for yours yet?

Father's Day is coming soon! If you don't yet have a gift, T-Mobile wants you to buy your dad a new phone and get an extra one for free... via rebate. Yep, it's another BOGO deal from T-Mobile, and it extends to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the LG G6 and LG V20. This deal extends to new and existing customers and it works a little something like this.

When you buy both phones on T-Mobile on its no-interest installment plan and add one voice line with unlimited data (or activate both phones on T-Mobile ONE if you're a new subscriber) and mail in your rebate, you'll get back a prepaid Mastercard for the value of the cheaper device.

Don't get us wrong, a BOGO on the Samsung Galaxy S8 is great, especially if you were planning to change carriers anyway — just remember that you need to jump through some hoops for this deal.

