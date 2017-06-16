Father's Day is Sunday. Do you have a gift for yours yet?
Father's Day is coming soon! If you don't yet have a gift, T-Mobile wants you to buy your dad a new phone and get an extra one for free... via rebate. Yep, it's another BOGO deal from T-Mobile, and it extends to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the LG G6 and LG V20. This deal extends to new and existing customers and it works a little something like this.
When you buy both phones on T-Mobile on its no-interest installment plan and add one voice line with unlimited data (or activate both phones on T-Mobile ONE if you're a new subscriber) and mail in your rebate, you'll get back a prepaid Mastercard for the value of the cheaper device.
Don't get us wrong, a BOGO on the Samsung Galaxy S8 is great, especially if you were planning to change carriers anyway — just remember that you need to jump through some hoops for this deal.
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
This whole add-a-line nonsense sucks.I would have hopped on one of these deals in a heartbeat if they didn't require that.