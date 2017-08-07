T-Mobile is targeting Baby Boomers with its latest Uncarrier plan.

T-Mobile has announced a new plan that's targeted at Baby Boomers, giving them the ability to pick up two unlimited lines for just $60. With the offer, those aged 55 and above can register for the first T-Mobile One plan for $50, with the second line costing just $10 — after factoring in a $5 per line Autopay discount.

Calling Boomers the "most loyal, long-term wireless customers in the world," T-Mobile's outspoken CEO John Legere said:

For years, the carriers have been patronizing the generation that invented wireless. They thank these mobile pioneers by selling dumbed down 'senior' plans with exactly zero data and — get this — night and weekend minutes! That's not just idiotic — it's insulting! Today, the Un-carrier ends this ridiculousness with T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ — an offer that recognizes how Boomers and beyond actually use their smartphones! When this generation was getting their first phones, AT&T and Verizon were the only real options—and the Duopoly has been taking advantage of them ever since! Where the Duopoly sees another group to patronize and monetize, we see an opportunity to bring the Un-carrier revolution to more people not getting the service or respect they deserve.

With T-Mobile One, the carrier is offering unlimited talk, text, and data, with 200MB of roaming data and unlimited roaming in Canada and Mexico. The Unlimited 55+ plan sees tethering being limited to 3G, and video streaming to 480p. Those that consume 32GB of cellular data in a billing cycle will see "reduced speeds" on the network.

According to T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon control 81% of the postpaid wireless market for the 55+ demographic. T-Mobile serves 18% of all wireless customers in the U.S., but just 8% of the 55+ demographic. Over 74% of Baby Boomers own a smartphone, and spend around 149 minutes a day on their devices, only slightly lower than the 171 minutes consumed by millennials. And with over 93 million Americans aged over 55, that's a huge market for the taking.

To be eligible, the primary account holder needs to be 55 or above — there's no age restrictions for the second person on the line. Interested? You can walk into a T-Mobile retail store on or after August 9 to sign up, while existing customers can switch by calling 1.800.TMOBILE.

