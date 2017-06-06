If you want to play the games, you could get some sweet prizes.

T-Mobile's weekly giveaway system, simply called T-Mobile Tuesdays, has already been around for a full year. To celebrate, T-Mobile is offering some solid incentives in its T-Mobile Tuesdays app and kicking off 12 hours of giveaways — totaling millions of dollars — over on its Twitter account, even if you're not a T-Mo customer.

For the regular T-Mobile Tuesdays crowd in the app, you're looking at a free T-Mobile hat, $0.25 off Shell gas, and two free movie or game rentals from Redbox. As always, you just have to be a T-Mobile customer and download the app to register for the deals.

If you want to hunt down the big gifts on Twitter and enter to have a shot, you'll be in the running for some big prizes. T-Mobile is offering gifts like one year of free Lyft rides, a year of free movie tickets and big gift cards upwards of $2000 to various retailers.