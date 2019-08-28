Switching mobile carriers is not easy, even with so many cloud services to help the transition. Although carriers offer switching incentives and the out of pocket cost is little to none, there is still resistance. Switching is a pain, and the unknown of how the service will work for you is what keeps many people from taking the plunge. T-Mobile hopes to change that with their latest Un-Carrier move.

Back in 2014, T-Mobile launched an Un-Carrier move called Test Drive — allowing you to try T-Mobile by carrying a second phone (which at the time was an iPhone 5S), using another phone number, and having just seven days to do so. Well, today it is getting amped up with hopes to gain the carrier more customers.