T-Mobile's variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is starting to receive the stable Android 8.0 Oreo update. AT&T was the first to roll out the update last month, and Verizon and Sprint followed suit last week. With T-Mobile commencing its update, all carrier variants of the Note 8 in the U.S. have made the switch to Oreo.
T-Mobile's senior social technology evangelist Desmond Smith made the announcement on Twitter this past Friday, and the OTA update is now rolling out.
THIS JUST IN! @TMobile #GalaxyNote8 #Android #Oreo update approved! Will start hitting customers phones as early as Sunday night!!! (No April Fool's here) 🤘 - Des pic.twitter.com/r1yEl2myMW— Des 📷 📱 (@askdes) March 30, 2018
As the OTA update is rolled out in phases, it'll likely be a few days before you receive it on your phone. As for what's new, here's a rundown of all the new additions:
