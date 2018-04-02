T-Mobile starts rolling out the Oreo update for the Galaxy Note 8

T-Mobile's variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is starting to receive the stable Android 8.0 Oreo update. AT&T was the first to roll out the update last month, and Verizon and Sprint followed suit last week. With T-Mobile commencing its update, all carrier variants of the Note 8 in the U.S. have made the switch to Oreo.

T-Mobile's senior social technology evangelist Desmond Smith made the announcement on Twitter this past Friday, and the OTA update is now rolling out.

As the OTA update is rolled out in phases, it'll likely be a few days before you receive it on your phone. As for what's new, here's a rundown of all the new additions:

Received the Oreo update on your Note 8? Let us know how you're liking the new features in the comments below.

