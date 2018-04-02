T-Mobile's variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is starting to receive the stable Android 8.0 Oreo update. AT&T was the first to roll out the update last month, and Verizon and Sprint followed suit last week. With T-Mobile commencing its update, all carrier variants of the Note 8 in the U.S. have made the switch to Oreo.

T-Mobile's senior social technology evangelist Desmond Smith made the announcement on Twitter this past Friday, and the OTA update is now rolling out.