T-Mobile has introduced a new program to help buyers find high-quality, low-cost devices.

Much as I love to talk about how awesome the latest high-end phones are, it's becoming more and more clear that most people don't push their phones hard enough to justify that extra power and extra cost. Folks just want something they can use to make calls, send messages, browse Facebook, and take photos. While the latest flagship will do all those, a lot of mid-range phones will do the job just fine without costing an arm and a leg.

To that end, T-Mobile has announced its "Smartpicks" program to help customers find their next low-cost device. The Smartpicks lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, the LG K20 Plus, and the ZTE ZMAX PRO. These may not be household names like the Galaxy S8 or LG G6, but they'll do the job just fine.

T-Mobile also announced its own phone as one of the Smartpicks. The T-Mobile REVVL features a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 1.5Ghz Mediatek MT6738 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage that is expandable with a microSD slot, a 3000mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The rear camera is a 13-megapixel unit, while the front camera is 5 megapixels. Finally, there is a fingerprint sensor included as well. There was no mention of NFC, so I would not count on it, especially at this price range. The REVVL also supports T-Mobile's Band 66, allowing for faster download speeds in markets that support that frequency. The phone won't be blazing fast, but it'll do just fine for plenty of people. The REVVL will be available in select T-Mobile stores beginning August 10th.

T-Mobile is rolling its Smartpicks program into the larger JUMP! on Demand program, and all of its Smartpicks phones will be available for $0 down and between $5 and $8 per month as part of JUMP! on Demand. This program allows users to upgrade their phones every 30 days, so someone could try all the available phones for only a few dollars a month. For those that want to skip the JUMP! on Demand plan or just want a nice backup phone, the REVVL will be available to purchase for $125.

Do you plan on purchasing the T-Mobile REVVL or any of the other Smartpicks? Let us know down below!

