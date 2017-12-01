T-Mobile's making it easy to see if you live in an area that supports its LTE Advanced network.

On November 9, T-Mobile announced that the continuous expansion of its LTE Advanced network had resulted in it supporting more than 920 different markets all across the United States.

LTE Advanced allows for faster and more powerful data connections compared to what's possible with regular LTE, and the Un-Carrier has now released a full list of every single market where this service is accessible.

The list was shared by T-Mobile's CTO Neville Ray on Twitter, and along with showing all the markets that support LTE Advanced, you can also tell which ones support this and T-Mobile's carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, and 256 QAM tech.

Along with this list, you can still use T-Mobile's BYOD Check App to confirm whether or not your area also supports T-Mobile's Extended Range and VoLTE services.

