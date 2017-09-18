T-Mobile is set to make its unlimited plan a bit more attractive.
After introducing free Netflix to all customers on its T-Mobile ONE unlimited family plan, the carrier is set to take another action that is sure to impress its user base while enticing customers from other carriers.
Starting September 20, T-Mobile is set to raise its "fair usage threshold," also known as its data prioritization limit, to 50GB from 32GB. The company had already raised its threshold from 23GB to 30GB, and then again to 32GB, earlier this year, so T-Mobile's network can clearly handle to extra load.
While we don't have all the details just yet, it's clear that T-Mobile is trying to move as many of its legacy customers over to T-Mobile ONE as quickly as possible. CEO John Legere said in a conference call after the recent Netflix announcement that "T-Mobile is in the business of selling T-Mobile ONE plans," as opposed to trying to bundle other types of vertically integrated content like AT&T's DirecTV and Verizon's Go90.
Reader comments
Nice!
More reason to like TMobile.
Awesome, hard to dislike tmo
T-Mo' Rawks!!
T-mobile is alright but I learned to purchase my phones from manufacturer or bestbuy, and just buy the carrier version to have all the features. Their jump and other plans are way worse then any of the older two (2) year plans ever were.
HA take that verizon. Let's see vzw up their limit and watch the network implode!!
Now if they can get a phone out side LG VG to work on there New lite network
That's up to the phone manufacturers, hopefully everything after the LG V30 has it though.
Great news and TMobile rocks!
50 GB is over double what anyone else has great job T-mobile 👍
Make it 300-350gb and I'll dump my Comcast
That's exactly what they don't want people doing.
Damn just when I switched to Xfinity mobile 😣
Sweet! I'm SOOOOO glad I switched to T-Mo from Verizon. They just keep getting better. Loving this 2 lines of unlimited for $100.
UnCarrier
I still prefer Verizon. I need good coverage throughout California. TMo just doesn't cut it for me right now. After I move on from my current job I will certainly take another look at TMo.
Nice, just waiting for a nice promo to bring my 2 lines over from vzw.