T-Mobile is set to make its unlimited plan a bit more attractive.

After introducing free Netflix to all customers on its T-Mobile ONE unlimited family plan, the carrier is set to take another action that is sure to impress its user base while enticing customers from other carriers.

Starting September 20, T-Mobile is set to raise its "fair usage threshold," also known as its data prioritization limit, to 50GB from 32GB. The company had already raised its threshold from 23GB to 30GB, and then again to 32GB, earlier this year, so T-Mobile's network can clearly handle to extra load.

While we don't have all the details just yet, it's clear that T-Mobile is trying to move as many of its legacy customers over to T-Mobile ONE as quickly as possible. CEO John Legere said in a conference call after the recent Netflix announcement that "T-Mobile is in the business of selling T-Mobile ONE plans," as opposed to trying to bundle other types of vertically integrated content like AT&T's DirecTV and Verizon's Go90.

