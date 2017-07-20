T-Mobile impressed by beating estimates in Q2, which is usually its weakest quarter.
T-Mobile has no chill. Even as it continues to outpace the rest of the industry in almost every metric, from net user additions to year-over-year revenue growth, it can't help but take shots at its biggest competitors, Verizon and AT&T.
After claiming, based on independent speeds tests, that Verizon fell to third place in national rankings for LTE download speeds, T-Mobile CEO John Legere said that the "duopoly" of AT&T and Verizon just can't keep up with the tremendous demand for unlimited plans.
Both Verizon and AT&T are completely choking in the wake of their unlimited launches and have seen significant network slowdowns. Their networks just can't take it. Meanwhile T-Mobile's network has actually become even faster in download speeds and America's best unlimited network just keeps getting better.
As part of the company's Q2 earning results, T-Mobile said that it will light up its first 600MHz sites in August, well ahead of schedule. Low-frequency spectrum such as that is useful for penetrating thick walls and basements and counteracting the tall buildings and high density of large cities, while also traveling longer distances in rural areas.
T-Mobile snapped up 31MHz, or 45% of the total, of 600MHz spectrum during the FCC's recent auction, paying $7.99 billion for the privilege. And while it plans to hold some of it back for a 5G deployment in late 2019/early 2020, much of it will be put to use shoring up its LTE network in most of the country.
T-Mobile's weakness continues to be coverage and reliability in big cities. Despite claiming that its network is the fastest in the country, the company doesn't have as much spectrum as AT&T and Verizon in large, densely-populated metropolitan areas, and often experiences periods of signal crunch. Expanding its signal to include 600MHz spectrum will certainly help alleviate some of that pain, but it will take new devices launching later this year to utilize it. T-Mobile confirmed in a recent press release that both Samsung and LG would release phones with 600MHz compatibility later year — like the Note 8 and V30, respectively — with more coming in 2018.
With 1.3 million total net additions to its customer base and nearly 800,000 branded postpaid net adds, T-Mobile says that it will likely "capture over 100% of industry growth," which means that it is taking customers from its competitors. After continuing to take pot shots at Sprint, which Legere says "is giving away phone service for free — like literally giving it away," T-Mobile is in a pretty dominant position, despite being well below AT&T and Verizon in terms of overall user numbers. Its base sits at just under 70 million users.
Reader comments
T-Mobile promises a stronger LTE network as it continues to trounce rivals in net additions
They're killin it. I just may switch in the near future
TMobile....
Instead of continuing to shout about its 'unlimited' plans, maybe they should address the biggest issues they face:
Coverage and signal strength.
Say what you want about ATT and Verizon, but they are still generally better overall. What's the point of having the fastest LTE when you network doesn't have the wide range of coverage as your competitors? Or that speed is crippled by not being able to penetrate buildings?
Speak for yourself. I have amazing speeds and only rare that I have issues in a building. Just recently took a road trip through Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee and went through some rural areas all over and my t-mobile phone had the same coverage as my wife's att phone. If your service is so bad with t-mobile I recommend you switch to a service that works for you.
One of the guys I work with crows about how little he pays for TMobile but needs me to turn on my hotspot when we're inside. I'm on Verizon.
Sounds like he's winning. Paying a ton less and using you for WiFi when he needs it.
Notwithstanding the fact they royally screwed New Yorkers by decommissioning certain LTE bands. Went from 60mbps to 8mbps overnight. Thanks T-Mobile.
Curious if any of the unlocked phones we buy would work on the 600 Mhz band, since they work in other countries on other bands. Would the Pixel or the OnePlus phones work?
There are currently no phones that use that band. It's incoming, possibly with the note 8 and lg v30
I switched from VZ to T-Mobile in Feb based upon the recommendations of several friends who are T-Mo customers. I'm saving $80 a month, but the lack of coverage when you go off of the beaten path is killing me, and the never ending ******** from the family raises the pain level exponentially. As someone who travels for business, switching was a bad idea.
Well they also have about double the customers as tmobile
"Both Verizon and AT&T are completely choking in the wake of their unlimited launches and have seen significant network slowdowns. Their networks just can't take it. Meanwhile T-Mobile's network has actually become even faster in download speeds and America's best unlimited network just keeps getting better."
Not to mention T-Mo still has a lot to work on in terms of coverage inside buildings, and rural areas. They are doing good things, but dont get ahead of yourselves.
Huh, that's interesting. I never have issues with T-Mobile in cities. I never experience slowdowns in any of the cities where I spend a significant amount of time (Philadelphia, Chicago, Madison, Boston, Minneapolis, and Detroit). It's when you get out a little past the suburbs that you start to see why people are willing to pay more for AT&T or VZW service.
We shouldn't get too excited about the 600MHz rollout in August, though. They're starting in areas of the US where their newly acquired spectrum hasn't been in use, which is pretty much Alaska, Maine, and some low-population areas in the middle of the US, according to their spectrum rollout plan.: https://vimeo.com/213931264