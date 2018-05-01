On Monday, May 1, T-Mobile announced its financial report for Q1 of 2018. Although earnings are down by 2.5% compared to this time last year, T-Mobile is showing strong numbers every else across the board.

Looking first at revenues, T-Mobile reported $10.46 billion to exceed analysts' expectations of $10.35 billion. Earnings were reported at $0.78/share and the carrier added 1.4 million customers (1 million of which were "branded postpaid") to surpass the expected 1.27 million number.

That $10.46 billion in revenue results in an 8.8% year-over-year growth for T-Mobile, and this Q1 2018 report marks the 20th consecutive quarter of which more than 1 million customers were added to the network.

Looking a bit deeper at T-Mobile's subscriber base, customer turnover is down to just 1.07% compared to last year's 1.18%. The carrier also hopes to increase its new customer base for the year from 2 - 3 million to 2.6 - 3.3 million.

T-Mobile announced on April 29 that it was finally merging with Sprint for $26.5 billion after years of speculation. The two carriers will work together to build up the United States' 5G infrastructure, and while the move is being marketed as a win for consumers, the general response is still all over the place.

