The carrier's cheapest data plan to date, T-Mobile Connect will be rolling out to all of the company's users later this week. The plan was initially set to roll out after the company's merger with Sprint was finalized, but the company has decided that the need for affordable internet access during the current crisis necessitated an earlier launch.

At $15 a month for unlimited talk and text, alongside 2GB of mobile data, it costs half as much as the company's lowest-priced plan at the moment. There's also a more expensive tier, which offers 5GB of data for $25 a month. In addition, the company currently has an Annual Data Upgrade offer that gives T-Mobile Connect users 500MB of additional monthly data for the next five years for free.

Metro by T-Mobile is also getting some cheaper options, albeit only temporarily:

For the next two months, Metro is offering a $15 plan – that's half the price of the current most affordable plan. For 60 days after customers activate, it's just $15 per month for unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data.

New and current Metro customers with any voice line can also get a free 8" tablet (via rebate redemption) with a $15 unlimited tablet data plan.

MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off, and the $35 per month data plan will include 20GB — double the normal monthly data — for the next 60 days.

In addition to all this, T-Mobile has expanded its network capacity to deal with increased demand for internet access during the coronavirus crisis. It's also offering unlimited data to all its existing customers for the next two months.

The T-Mobile Sprint merger is approved and is finally going ahead