Having trouble staying connected to the T-Mobile network? Here's what to do to determine if there's an outage in your area.

T-Mobile is one of the fastest growing mobile networks in America, but sometimes that that can lead to growing pains — outages and other network issues.

If you're experiencing issues connecting to the T-Mobile network, here's a step-by-step guide of how you can figure out what's causing the issue.

First things first, make sure it's not your phone

If you're having trouble with your T-Mobile device and are thinking of calling technical support, you should save yourself some time and be sure that it isn't a setting on your phone that's causing the connectivity issues.

T-Mobile has a support page for troubleshooting signal issues and it's as good a place to start. Here are the first things you should try:

Be sure to check your device settings to make sure Airplane mode is off and Data roaming is turned on. In network settings, the Network mode should be set to auto.

Tap the Mobile data icon in your notification shade twice to turn toggle your phone's network services.

Remove any cases or covers from the device.

Try turning off your device, wait five seconds, and then turn your device on again.

Ensure that your T-Mobile SIM card is properly installed on your phone.

It's easy to blame a wireless carrier when things go wrong (fun, too), but sometimes we do it to ourselves. It can be pretty easy to accidentally switch into Airplane mode without noticing it. Its embarrassing when it happens, but it's even more embarrassing to find out while on the phone with a customer service rep.

Check the T-mobile Coverage Map

T-Mobile has a pretty reliable nationwide network that's been steadily expanding over the past few years, but there are a still a few gaps in coverage and not all areas are serviced with full 4G data. If you're travelling through a part of the country you've never been to before and are experiencing slower data speeds you'll want to check T-Mobile's coverage map.

You can browse around the map and zoom in to see the specific coverage provided in your area, or search by address, city, or zip code.

Check out T-Mobile's outage report

If you're well within T-Mobile's coverage and still experiencing issues, there might be an outage in your area. Outage.Report is a reliable site that tracks outages reported across the country for all major carriers.

At a glance you'll be able to see if there have been any outages reported in the last 20 minutes, a color-coded history of network problems reported over the last few months, along with a heat map showing areas which are currently experiencing issues. It's a handy site worth bookmarking if you're a T-Mobile customer. Also, If you're experiencing an outage make sure to click the "Not working for me" button and report it!

Still need help?

So you've checked to make sure your phone's settings are set right, you've confirmed you're well within T-Mobile 4G coverage, and there's no reported outage in your area — and yett you're still struggling with network issues.

It's time to call T-Mobile technical support. They can be reached by dialling 611 from a T-Mobile phone, or toll free at 1-877-746-0909. Agents are available 24/7 and will help you further troubleshoot any issues with your service.