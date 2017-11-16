New and existing customers can get buy one phone and get another free – as long as you add a new line of service.
If there's one thing that's certain, it's that there are some seriously great tech deals to be found this time of year. With Black Friday quickly creeping up on us, it seems like more and more deals are being announced every day in preparation for the holiday shopping event.
T-Mobile recently unveiled its own slew of deals, and if you're looking to score two phones for the price of one, the Un-Carrier has something for you. Starting on Friday, November 17, you'll be able to buy a variety of flagship phones and get another one of equal or lesser value for free.
You'll get that free phone via a rebate that's paid through a Mastercard prepaid gift card, and the promotion is available for the following phones:
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- LG V30/V30+
- LG V20
- LG G6
- iPhone 7/7 Plus
- iPhone 8/8 Plus
Both new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of this deal, but like a lot of T-Mobile's BOGO offerings, you'll need to add a new line of service and buy the phones on an Equipment Installment Plan in order to participate.
To go along with your shiny new phones, T-Mobile is also discounting a few of its Magenta accessories, including:
- Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM for $179.99 ($70 off)
- Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 for $99.99 ($80 off)
- Speckled Magenta Mophie Powerstation Mini for $18 ($11.99 off)
Reader comments
Every deal is add a new line of service now. There isn't just a "sale". That's why I never buy any phones from them anymore!!
Sucks, I loved last year T-MOBILE when they were giving away free lines 😁
I know you have to get on the lease plan but do u have to pay the first one in full then just pay off the second one once you get the debit card? Thanks in advance
No. I did the Note 8 bogo, you just have to activate both on a line and kind of show some usage on them. For the Note 8 I intended to sell, I just activated it and sent a few test text messages and made a few calls and used some data. And then I waited about 6 weeks and was approved for the mastercard and sent it. All the while, I just kept the EIPs active on both phones.
so one thing you have to be ready for is to pay up to $240 down payment for each phone + sales tax for each phone at purchase + the extra monthly costs of the 2 EIPs and added line. But once you get the pre-paid mastercard, you can pay off that 2nd phone and sell it if you want to. or keep it for family or friends.
EDIT: make sure you "activate" the promo right away if you purchase so you can get going on that 6-8 week time frame of the pre-paid mastercard. I've read on reddit that some people forgot to activate the promo and missed out on their mastercard
Thanks alot sir.. Hopefully I can get a iPhone 8+ and a Samsung galaxy 8+ and I'll be very happy.. Hoping it's a equal or lesser deal and I don't have to get the same phone.. #respect
How long does this new line have to stay active to not incur a penalty?
Same question as ISS2 -- line penalties, how to avoid, if theres a way.