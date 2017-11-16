New and existing customers can get buy one phone and get another free – as long as you add a new line of service.

If there's one thing that's certain, it's that there are some seriously great tech deals to be found this time of year. With Black Friday quickly creeping up on us, it seems like more and more deals are being announced every day in preparation for the holiday shopping event.

T-Mobile recently unveiled its own slew of deals, and if you're looking to score two phones for the price of one, the Un-Carrier has something for you. Starting on Friday, November 17, you'll be able to buy a variety of flagship phones and get another one of equal or lesser value for free.

You'll get that free phone via a rebate that's paid through a Mastercard prepaid gift card, and the promotion is available for the following phones:

Both new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of this deal, but like a lot of T-Mobile's BOGO offerings, you'll need to add a new line of service and buy the phones on an Equipment Installment Plan in order to participate.

To go along with your shiny new phones, T-Mobile is also discounting a few of its Magenta accessories, including:

Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM for $179.99 ($70 off)

Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 for $99.99 ($80 off)

Speckled Magenta Mophie Powerstation Mini for $18 ($11.99 off)

