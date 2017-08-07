JUMP! On Demand is ideal for those looking to switch devices every few months.

T-Mobile launched JUMP! On Demand back in 2015, offering customers an easier way to upgrade their phones — up to three times in a year. The carrier is now making a change to the plan that lets customers upgrade their phones once every 30 days.

With JUMP! On Demand, you'll need to enter into an 18-month lease agreement, after which you can pay off the rest of the cost of the device or trade it in and start over. Your overall monthly payment will be a combination of your lease — which is based on your credit rating — and the Simple Choice plan you opt for.

JOD made a lot of sense even with three device upgrades a year as it allows customers access to promotional offers manufacturers roll out when they launch a flagship. In recent years, Samsung gave away a six-month subscription to Netflix, free 256GB microSD cards, Gear VR controllers to those pre-ordering its flagships.

There's no list of devices available with JOD on T-Mobile's website, but according to a Reddit thread, the likes of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force are available through the program.

The plan certainly makes a lot of sense if you're looking to try out the latest phones available in the market without breaking the bank. If you're already an existing T-Mobile customer and want to make the switch to JUMP! On Demand, you'll need to call 611.