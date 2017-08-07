JUMP! On Demand is ideal for those looking to switch devices every few months.
T-Mobile launched JUMP! On Demand back in 2015, offering customers an easier way to upgrade their phones — up to three times in a year. The carrier is now making a change to the plan that lets customers upgrade their phones once every 30 days.
With JUMP! On Demand, you'll need to enter into an 18-month lease agreement, after which you can pay off the rest of the cost of the device or trade it in and start over. Your overall monthly payment will be a combination of your lease — which is based on your credit rating — and the Simple Choice plan you opt for.
JOD made a lot of sense even with three device upgrades a year as it allows customers access to promotional offers manufacturers roll out when they launch a flagship. In recent years, Samsung gave away a six-month subscription to Netflix, free 256GB microSD cards, Gear VR controllers to those pre-ordering its flagships.
There's no list of devices available with JOD on T-Mobile's website, but according to a Reddit thread, the likes of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force are available through the program.
The plan certainly makes a lot of sense if you're looking to try out the latest phones available in the market without breaking the bank. If you're already an existing T-Mobile customer and want to make the switch to JUMP! On Demand, you'll need to call 611.
Reader comments
Ooh 30 days sounds fun especially if you want to try everything available.
Haha i know right
Cool. I like seeing carriers offer different options for customers to get what they want. T-Mobile gets its money, and customers can pretty much try out every flagship device if they'd like. But realistically...I imagine that a small percentage of customers would actually do this. Why? Because its a money dump, and to jump to a new device every 30 days doesn't seem practical for the average consumer. (Heck, even 45 or 60 days)
Here are my reasons why:
1. Learning curve - Set up a new device, learn its features, get past the honeymoon phase and become completely familiar with the phone could take some time.
2. Protection - In order to jump to a new device, the current has to be in good condition, which means the user will need to protect it. Even though they're as little as $8, who is going to buy a new case every time they upgrade? - Insurance is pretty much a must if the user doesn't intend on keeping the device. If it has damage, it's gotta be covered.
3. How many devices are worth jumping to that Tmobile (or any carrier) has? - Galaxies (and Note line), perhaps LG G or V series, and iPhones. People are probably just going to stick with what they prefer and not go crazy jumping between iOS and Android.
This program takes the pressure off of the 14 day return window for T-mobile subscribers.
So true, I've only jumped 2 times. Once I got my HTC 10 I stopped. If they carry the next pixel, that would be a good reason for me to upgrade. Otherwise, I don't want a new phone. I would have jumped to the u11, but T-Mobile decided not to carry it.
I'll surely be jumping to the Note 8 from the S8+.
Same.
And probably now, the Note 8 to the V30. lol
The cool thing is, once you settle on a device, keep it and pay it off.
I might jump from the S8 if there is no down payment. I can't justify jumping when there's a down payment because I will likely jump again in a few months. Loved the Note7, though.
I plan to jump to note 8 and then buy out my s8.
Renting to own is becoming a big thing here with all the carriers.
it takes me 30 days to set up my device exactly how I like it 😀
Right...lol
However, it takes me maybe 5 days to decide a phone just isn't for me.
i can say with experience this has been the practice for at least the last 6-12 months and they're just finally making it public
Lol so true. I've never been able to get a straight answer out of them how many times I'm able to jump and whether or not I have nay remaining. They'll quote the 3 per year but then they give conflicting information as to whether it's per calendar year or rolling on a 12 month basis. Basically what I took away from it was they didn't really keep track lol. I've never had a problem jumping to a new phone either.
I thought so as well. In fact my plan usually shows an upgrade before 30 days are up in some cases.
What I'm wondering is if this new JOD applies to customers who are grandfathered onto older plans, and aren't on one of their newer One plans.
I would be super tempted by this if I was willing to go back to carrier-locked phones. But I've gotten too spoiled by Nexus/Pixel phones to seriously consider this. But I love the idea. I think phones are so personal and take time to really feel out and get attached to, and they change so fast, that getting locked down for two years, especially with the types of phones that get carrier-locked, is rough.
That's a bit of an overkill.
What a waste of $ - but I like they are doing different - even if it doesn't make sense - who wants to change out a phone so frequently, reviewers get them for free, smaller ones buy use and return with 14 days or keep it, etc... whew thats a lot
I wish Verizon would do something like this. At least more than once every two years. Once a year would be perfect for me.