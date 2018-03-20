Baseball season is right around the corner, and just like last year, T-Mobile is giving its customers a year of MLB.TV for free – something that usually costs $115.99.

You'll be able to redeem your free year of MLB.TV starting March 27 from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and once you get set up with it, you'll be able to watch home/away games, have full DVR controls for pausing and rewinding the best moments, and have access to all the premium features found in the MLB At Bat app (a value of $19.99).

However, that's not all T-Mobile customers/baseball fans have to look forward to. Also on March 27 as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays, you can enter to win an all-expense-paid trip for two to the 2018 MLB All-Star Week between July 15th and the 18th in Washington, D.C.

Rounding all this out, T-Mobile customers will also get a 25% discount at MLBShop.com and a 10 cents off per gallon coupon at Shell gas stations (up to 20 gallons).

These offers will be available from March 27 through April 2 at 11:59 PM ET.

Download: T-Mobile Tuesdays (free)