T-Mobile will offer an over-the-top TV service in 2018.
T-Mobile has announced the acquisition of a small streaming television provider called Layer3 TV, which currently operates in five U.S. cities. Similar to services like YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue, Layer 3 carries the signals of most U.S. cable networks and pay channels like HBO, Showtime, and ESPN, but bundles them with a straightforward HD decoder and PVR set-top box that connects to a television in your living room. Think Tivo.
T-Mobile says that it will use Layer3's technology to launch its own over-the-top TV service sometime in 2018, positioning itself as a more customer-friendly and likely cheaper alternative to the cable companies, many of which, like AT&T DirecTV and Dish's SlingTV, have endeavored to pivot to over-the-top in recent years.
In a blog post and companion video, T-Mobile said that it "the Un-carrier will build TV for people who love TV but are tired of the multi-year service contracts, confusing sky-high bills, exploding bundles, clunky technologies, outdated UIs, closed systems and lousy customer service of today's traditional TV providers." According to a University of Michigan report quoted by T-Mobile, "8 of the 10 brands with the lowest customer satisfaction scores in America are cable and TV providers."
It's unclear at this time what T-Mobile's over-the-top TV service will look like, and whether, like the bundling schemes that the company is criticizing, it will be offered at a discount with wireless service. More likely, the service will be offered separately in various tiers depending on how many channels, with the data usage zero-rated for T-Mobile's own wireless customers.
While Layer3 TV is only available in five U.S. cities right now, T-Mobile promises to rapidly expand that presence post-acquisition. "The Un-carrier's new TV service will take full advantage of T-Mobile's nationwide retail presence, top-rated brand and award-winning sales and customer care organizations." There's no word on whether T-Mobile will be jumping into the potentially lucrative but enormously expensive content business a là Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and others, but it's unlikely to do so at first, especially since it's partnered with Netflix itself with its T-Mobile ONE Family bundle.
T-Mobile also claims that the time is right for the Layer3 acquisition because of its capable 4G LTE network and all of the work it is doing to prepare for 5G. Given that, unlike AT&T, Verizon, Dish, Comcast and others, T-Mobile doesn't offer home internet, whatever TV service T-Mobile offers will likely be heavily optimized for its T-Mobile ONE plan, which means plenty of downsampling to 480p over LTE connections.
What do you think of this move? Would you sign up for a T-Mobile TV service?
Carriers
- Which unlimited plan should you buy?
- Verizon's Unlimited plans: Everything you need to know
- Everything you need to know about the T-Mobile ONE unlimited plan
- Everything you need to know about the AT&T Unlimited plan
- Everything you need to know about Sprint's Unlimited Freedom plan
- Join the Discussion
Reader comments
T-Mobile is getting into the streaming television business with Layer3 TV acqusition
I always felt like YouTube TV was the "uncarrier" version of TV. It'll be interesting to see what TMobile can do to shake up the industry that already isn't being done by YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu.
If it's good, yeah. I'm arguably paying as much as a cable bill between all my current streaming solutions.
With Disney's FOX acquisition all but in the bag, they'll have a pretty hefty content monopoly happening. It will be interesting to see how their streaming service affects everyone else.
If it's more of the same $#!+, I'll stick with my current cord-cut services. Prime at least offers multiple benefits for its price. And I've begun to question why I even have Netflix anymore.
One more thought, if they want to stream in the home, they'll still be dependent on internet providers. Unless.... With 5G they also roll out a box that's powered by 5G. That'd make things interesting!
Better come thru with his promise and having local sports games since Lakers dodgers are on spectrum
I like my DTV Now, but i hope its better than it.
Would love to bundle it all up and stop giving money to ATT
Only thing that keeps me with Directv Now is I got the early adopter deal of $35. If they have all 4 local channels, DVR, and make it available on all platforms I'm willing to check it out.
It'll be interesting to see what they come up with. The problem with us cutting the cord is that we don't watch a lot of TV, but what we do watch, we can't get all of from any 1 other place. Trying to cover me with sports and my wife with TLC AND get OTA Channels (difficult due to our geography) is impossible. Even with an Antenna and a TiVo I run into the problem of it being "over complicated" for my wife.
I'm dreaming of the day we can go back to just paying a couple of bucks for each channel you want.
I'm guessing in about 7 to 12 years That TV programs are gonna be more ala carte. On cable or dish or whatever.
Only reason why the cable bills are so high... Because they figure Hey why not. And we're basically subsidizing all the channels that no one else's watches
That's because the people who own the channels make them take their channels in bundles? Disney to Comcast: You want ESPN? You have to take ESPN 2, Classic, ESPNU, Toon Disney and ABC Family, too.