LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada is being downgraded to 5GB/month, and the change takes effect on November 12.

In the summer of 2015, T-Mobile announced its "Mobile without Borders" Un-carrier movement – a program that introduced unlimited calling, texting, and LTE data to Mexico and Canada for subscribers in the U.S. Mobile without Borders isn't going anywhere, but T-Mobile is making a pretty big change to it that does cut back on its value considerably.

On November 12, T-Mobile will be adjusting the initial Mobile without Borders offer so that customers will only have access to 5GB of LTE data when traveling abroad in Mexico or Canada. Once that 5GB limit is hit, speeds will be throttled down to 128kbps (or 256kbps if you have T-Mobile ONE Plus). This change not only affects T-Mobile ONE customers, but those locked into an older Simple Choice plan as well.

So, what's the reason for the change? According to T-Mobile, less than one-percent of its customers with Mobile without Borders actually travel to Mexico or Canada and use over 5GB of data while visiting.

The change from unlimited LTE in Mexico and Canada to 5GB/month is not a fun one.

The 5GB data allotment for Mexico and Canada is replenished with every billing cycle. For example, if you use 2GB of LTE data in Mexico or Canada during March, you'll have 3GB remaining. However, when you get billed again, it'll go back up to 5GB.

T-Mobile provides usage breakdowns on its website so you can see exactly how this new setup will affect you if you do travel out of the country and use LTE while abroad, and if you're part of that one-percent that uses more than 5GB of data while visiting Mexico or Canada, you can purchase T-Mobile's ONE Plus International add-on for $25 extra per line per month to keep your unlimited LTE when in these two countries.

We could see a T-Mobile and Sprint merger by the end of October