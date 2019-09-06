On September 4, New York City filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile for thousands of customer violations. The suit alleges that Metro by T-Mobile engaged in illegal sales tactics such as selling used phones as new, signing customers up for expensive financing plans without consent, and charging "made up" taxes and "device activation taxes."

One example of these violations includes a woman who bought a phone from one of the Metro by T-Mobile stores in the Bronx. Later, she would learn the employee signed her up for a costly lease program that would more than triple the cost of the phone. Instead of paying $599 to own the phone outright, she would be on the hook for paying $199.21 per month for a total of $2,191.30, and still not even own the phone.