T-Mobile announced that it has filed a certification of completion of STIR/SHAKEN implementation in the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Database. With this, alls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant. Scam and spam calls can often come from a number that looks familiar or spoofs another trusted number so a traditional caller ID may not be effective against these calls. STIR/SHAKEN works to verify that a call is coming from the claimed source.

John Freier, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile Consumer Group said:

Number Verification, along with Caller ID, and the scam identification and blocking tools in Scam Shield, gives our customers the industry's most comprehensive free scam and spam protection. We were first to implement number verification in 2019 and today, all calls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant, giving our customers peace of mind that their calls are protected against scammers and spammers.

STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs) is a method of verifying that phone calls made over IP are actually coming from the proper origin by having the caller ID signed by the originating carrier. Calls made over IP are calls routed over an internet protocol and is required for by the FCC for STIR/SHAKEN. This method is now being used by every major carrier including T-Mobile as it increases its reliance on 5G coverage which uses IP for calls.

T-Mobile has implemented this feature with AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum Voice by Charter Communications, UScellular, Verizon Wireless, Altice USA, Bandwidth, Brightlink, Clear Rate, Google Fi, Inteliquent, Intrado, Magicjack, Peerless, and Twilio.

STIR/SHAKEN is just one part of T-Mobile's plan to combat scam calls alongside its Scam Shield product. Scam Shield is available to all T-Mobile and Sprint customers for free with the download of an app available on Android and iOS. Scam Shield includes Caller ID as well as blocking for suspected scam calls.