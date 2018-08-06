Over the past few weeks, we've seen Verizon and Sprint introduce new "unlimited" plans that are cheaper and come with a bevy of restrictions compared to their more expensive counterparts. Not wanting to be left out, T-Mobile is now following suit with its new T-Mobile Essentials plan.

For $30/month for a family of 4 on Autopay, T-Mobile Essentials includes unlimited talk, text, and data. Subscribers get unlimited 3G mobile hotspot use, access to T-Mobile Tuesday perks, and unlimited talk, text, and 2G data in Mexico and Canada. Data is subject to throttling after you use 50GB and during times of congestion before those that pay for T-Mobile ONE or ONE Plus.

What won't you get with T-Mobile Essentials? There's no free Netflix plan, Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi, unlimited texting/data in 210+ countries, and taxes + fees are not included with that $30/monh rate.

One line of T-Mobile Essentials costs $60/month, $30/month for the second line, and $15/month for lines 3-6. If you don't have Autopay turned on, those prices will all go up by $5.

T-Mobile Essentials is launching Friday, August 10, and you can learn more by clicking/tapping the button below.

