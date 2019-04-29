Initially when T-Mobile announced that it was merging with Sprint, a deadline for the deal to be completed had been set for March 29, 2019. However, thanks to a holdup with the Department of Justice's Antiturst chief, that date has been missed.

As a result of this, T-Mobile is delaying the merger completion date with a new deadline now set for July 29.

A little over a week ago, we learned that the Antitrust division within the DOJ wasn't very keen on approving the deal — going as far to say that it was unlikely T-Mobile and Sprint's merger would be allowed. In light of that, a delayed deadline for this isn't very surprising.

In an interview with CNBC, Antitrust Division head Makan Delrahim said: