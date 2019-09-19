T-Mobile teamed up with Burger King last month to give free food to Un-carrier customers each month through January 2020. As part of the new partnership, T-Mobile allowed its customers to score a free Whopper sandwich from Burger King earlier this month. Coming next Tuesday is a free Impossible Whopper sandwich.

If you are a T-Mobile customer, you will be able to get an Impossible Whopper from Burger King on September 24. Burger King's Impossible Whopper comes with a plant-based patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, pickles, and sliced white onions.

In order to claim this offer, you will first need to log in to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, which is available for both iOS and Android. Once you have saved the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, you can then redeem your free Impossible Whopper through the Burger King app by September 30. Sadly, the offer is not valid in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

T-Mobile will also be offering three months of free access to Pandora's Premium service next Tuesday. Pandora Premium offers the ability to create customizable playlists, access your music collection offline, higher quality audio as well as longer timeouts.

Some of the other deals that will be available to T-Mobile customers next Tuesday include 10 free 4x6 photo prints from Walgreens, up to 40% discount on hotels from Booking.com, and $.10 off per gallon on one tank of gas.

5G on T-Mobile: Everything you need to know