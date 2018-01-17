The promotion starts January 23 and will be available through Atom Tickets.

Going to the movies is always something I enjoy doing, but one of the not-so-great aspects of doing so are the high ticket prices. The folks at T-Mobile apparently feel the same way, as the Un-Carrier has announced a new partnership with Twentieth Century Fox in which its customers will be able to buy movie tickets for just $4 each.

This deal starts on January 23, and it'll be available for five of 2018's hottest movies, including Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Red Sparrow, Deadpool 2, Atalia: Battle Angel, and Dark Phoenix.

T-Mobile customers will redeem their $4 ticket within the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and then purchase it through Atom Tickets.

In addition to this, T-Mobile will also be running various movie-themed contests so you can have a shot at winning trips to premiers, early movie screenings, and other "VIP experiences."

Best T-Mobile Deals of January 2018