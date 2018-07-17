While T-Mobile continues to work on its Sprint acquisition in the background, the Un-Carrier today announced a couple upgrades for its international network coverage.

T-Mobile previously offered unlimited texting and 2G data across more than 140 countries, but it's now adding 70 additional markets to that list to expand the total number to over 210.

If you want to up your data speeds and also have access to unlimited calling, T-Mobile's launching a new $5/day data pass that grants you unlimited international calling and 512MB of LTE data each day.

Like usual, the unlimited texting and 2G data are still free for all T-Mobile One subscribers as part of Simple Global.

The 70 new countries and $5 data pass are both launching July 22.

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger FAQ: The good, the bad, and the ugly