The T-Mobile Sidekick was an iconic product that introduced a slide-out screen, and now the carrier is bringing back the name. The T-Mobile Sidekicks are the world's first Smartshoephone, and T-Mobile is leveraging a "Step into Something Amazing" foot-first design to bring the capabilities of your smartphone to your feet.

The Sidekicks are "fully tricked out for speed on the fastest LTE network ever and optimized for unlimited data with T-Mobile ONE," and offer a bonus slide-out screen, toe tap to exchange contact info, and a feature that lights up the shoes when you're receiving a call.

There's also a built-in fitness tracker, hazard avoidance, edge to edge smart design, retractable smart laces that double up as charging cables, and a "no-BS personal voice assistant."