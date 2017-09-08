These days, the U.S. carrier conversation appears to dominated by Verizon and T-Mobile — for good reason.
America's networks are all getting faster, according to a report by Ookla-owned Speedtest released this week.
But T-Mobile is the fastest network, and Verizon, despite prevailing in large cities like San Diego and New York City, is nipping at its heels. AT&T is slightly behind, and beleaguered Sprint brings up the rear, despite making large strides in the last year.
According to Speedtest, T-Mobile's rise to the top has been spurred by a number of factors, including the acquisition and deployment of additional low-band spectrum, refarming of existing spectrum that was previously used for 3G service, and the proliferation of "capacity enablers" like 4x4 MIMO, 256QAM, unlicensed LTE, and a focus on selling efficient Gigabit-enabled phones like the Galaxy S8 and upcoming LG V30. With average speeds of 23.17Mbps, T-Mobile isn't that far ahead of Verizon at 21.13Mbps and AT&T at 20.05Mbps, but it's enough to maintain CEO John Legere a stockpile of verbal ammunition when talking about his biggest rivals.
Average mobile download speed in the U.S. increased 19.2% between Q1-Q2 2016 and Q1-Q2 2017 to 22.69 Mbps. That is not as strong as the year-over-year growth of 33% we saw in last year's report. The U.S. still only ranked 44th in the world for download speed, immediately behind Fiji and Germany and just ahead of Oman for Q1-Q2 2017.
Verizon's capacity advantage does help in urban areas, though: the company's second-place narrows considerably against T-Mobile in big cities where spectrum is at a premium and millions of people try to connect to overloaded towers. Verizon still does it this better than T-Mobile, for the most part, and had fewer signal drops. On the other hand, Verizon may not own the speed crown in rural areas — that's T-Mobile — but it completely dominates in terms of coverage, according to Speedtest.
Although the majority of each carrier's tests do take place in urban areas, some carriers have a much larger footprint in rural areas than others. The coverage maps above give a sense of this, but the numbers are even more telling. Verizon accounted for a full 51.6% of all samples we saw in rural areas. AT&T made up 27.3%, T-Mobile 11.5% and Sprint 9.6%. Verizon's rural coverage is laudable.
Speedtest does not a drop in speeds from Verizon and AT&T since the introduction of unlimited plans in February, something that CEO John Legere and co. continue to use as justification for switching to T-Mobile.
Our data shows that in the case of Verizon and AT&T, the percentage of test results with the lowest-end download speeds (those under 5 Mbps) shot up compared to the period before these unlimited data plans were widely available. For comparison, both T-Mobile and Sprint are seeing the opposite effect in the same time period where fewer results are below 5 Mbps in Q2 2017 than they were in Q4 2016.
In other words, T-Mobile and Sprint, due to fewer people on the network, have been better able to weather the storm of increased load on the networks than much-larger Verizon and AT&T.
Of course, speed is just one metric; the differences between top speed and acceptable performance are enormous, and both T-Mobile and Verizon are able to offer the most consistent experience, or in Speedtest's parlance, an "acceptable speed ratio", compared to AT&T and Sprint.
The metrics are fascinating, but all this comes back to a point that we've been stressing a lot in the past few months: AT&T, despite maintaining its considerable install base lead over T-Mobile, is no longer at the top of the conversation when it comes to U.S. carriers. It's now T-Mobile vs. Verizon in most peoples' minds.
Reader comments
This is interesting since speed is important, as is coverage of course. T-Mobile is improving but still bad at work that I had to do a speed downgrade (on another carrier, that is) for me to have better coverage at work.
Verizon is garbage in Manhattan herald Square area. Slowwww speeds.. Can't even watch YouTube 360p
Coverage is more important than speed. My 2 cents.
Agreed. Thankfully, T-Mobile is really strong everywhere I go for work these days.
I'm happy with my service with TMO. Hope they keep this momentum going =P