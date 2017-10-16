T-Mobile and Sprint's decision to not sell any assets could cause for pushback from U.S. regulators.
Although there have been murmurings of a Sprint and T-Mobile merger for ages now, recent reports indicate that we might actually see a deal between the fourth and third largest U.S. carriers announced by the end of October. This was first suggested back on October 6, and another report has popped up to reiterate this point.
According to individuals that are familiar with Sprint and T-Mobile, the two carriers are preparing to announce the merger and, when they do, they'll do so without plans of selling any assets.
This move will allow T-Mobile and Sprint to each hold onto the spectrum that they currently have, and when the merger is officially announced, it's being reported that T-Mobile and Sprint will promote it as a way for further benefiting consumers and the carriers' continuous work on 5G networks.
However, the deal as we currently know it is expected to ruffle some feathers with regulators for antitrust and telecommunications within the United States Justice Department. These regulators will likely push for T-Mobile and Sprint to sell their assets, but until the merger is officially announced and agreed upon by both parties, no review processes can begin.
The merger should be announced in late October or early November.
Regarding this potential area of contention, Craig Moffett (a research analyst for MoffettNathanson) says "It is better for Sprint and T-Mobile to listen and learn the concerns of regulators first, and see whether there is anything that can be done to address those concerns."
I don't know how these mergers work, so can someone explain to me why they would be asked to sell their assets?
Licenses, Spectrum
They may have to divest if they hold too many licenses/spectrum in an area per current FCC guidelines.
Like the other poster stated below. Licenses and spectrum. All plays into debts too. Neither side will incorporate another cash or bad debts. Many factors come into play.
I have Sprint and this is making me nervous, all the good and bad of this is just going through my head right now.
Same, I have no issues with my Sprint pricing or service and I hope it stays that way.
I know I keep thinking the same exact thing! I still have an older $60 truly unlimited plan with no limits on streaming. I keep checking the news of this deal hoping it falls through. My whole family is on Boost I'm on Sprint. It would be a headache if they just cancelled everything.
Hopefully this (somehow) benefits Project Fi consumers.
Love Sprint pricing -- hate Sprint coverage (where I am located). They've got no coverage out here, it's all T-Mo. Not even Verizon has signal here.
So will they both be their own individual company owned by one parent company?
Keep the T-Mobile uncarrier thing going along with GSM and I might consider them over AT&T.
While I am worried about losing choice as far as carriers this might actually push AT&T and Verizon to upgrade their networks as they've been taking in the profits for years and not upgrading infrastructure per 1996 telecommunications act.
They should just merge their lte networks, have a cross network agreement so it like one giant network to the customers. Keep your individual plans and corporate culture. Form a new subsidiary that owns the lte towers that both companies are 50% each owners of..
Well said and agreed.
over price att & verizon hurts,
As a long time Sprint 'customer' if this results in my prices going up a nickle and/or the service getting even 1% worse they can exit the retail branded business and give up. Seriously. Sprint only exists because it's cheaper. They don't meter data because their service is so awful there's no data TO meter. Brands like Boost and Virgin that purchase massive blocs of Sprint capacity and resell it actually get SLA's that give them marginally better service.
I just hope they can convert all the Sprint towers to utilize TMO to help with coverage around here.