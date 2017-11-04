Back to business as usual.
For the past week, everyone with an ear on the industry has said that plans for a Sprint and T-Mobile merger were done and the whole idea was scrapped and rumors from Japan suggested that Softbank (Sprint's parent company) head Masayoshi Son ended talks at the end of October.
Today that becomes official, per the T-Mobile Newsroom.
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has ceased talks to merge with Sprint, as the companies were unable to find mutually agreeable terms.
T-Mobile says that while the idea of a merger between the two smaller carriers was a compelling idea, it could only happen if there was a clear long-term benefit to T-Mobile shareholders and consumers. We're not told anything that came out of the talks which would mean it wasn't in T-Mobile's best interests, only that the two companies were unable to come to an agreement and T-Mobile will continue on the path they've been walking for the past 15 quarters of record growth.
We're not surprised or saddened by this news, as our opinion has remained that more choice is always better for customers and the industry as a whole. The full, but brief, press release is below in full.
"The prospect of combining with Sprint has been compelling for a variety of reasons, including the potential to create significant benefits for consumers and value for shareholders. However, we have been clear all along that a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile's shareholders compared to our outstanding stand-alone performance and track record," said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile US, Inc. "Going forward, T-Mobile will continue disrupting this industry and bringing our proven Un-carrier strategy to more customers and new categories – ultimately redefining the mobile Internet as we know it. We've been out-growing this industry for the last 15 quarters, delivering outstanding value for shareholders, and driving significant change across wireless. We won't stop now."
Reader comments
The T-Mobile and Sprint merger talks are officially laid to rest
Good.
Exactly.
Sprint sucks anyways.
T-Mobile continuing to do business as it does currently, but with the addition of Sprint's spectrum and technology would be great. But I think we all know that is not how it would have happened had the two merged.
In short: good.
Get more coverage please
good thing because SPRINT sucks. i hope they never try to merge again. is TMOBILE going to have to give SPRINT something for the merger falling thru?????
No they haven't agreed on anything so no money going to sprint
No surprise.
They will just continue to circle the wagons, then pick the Sprint-carcass clean down the road.
If they both suck, together they would be worse. Look at what happened to Nextel.
Tmobile sucks
To say a carrier sucks you must explain why you think that; otherwise you come across as a dolt. You do realize any carrier in any area could have issues; also a person's phone may be the issue as well. In any area some carriers work excellent, in other areas that same carrier may not perform as well. Each carrier works diligently attempting to provide for their customers. As to why one carrier does not perform as well as another carrier there are many factors out of the control of carriers.
My carrier is T-Mobile, at my location North Metro Atlanta and surrounding locations, coverage is excellent. In Metro Atlanta as a whole my reception and data downloads are quite fast. Just now over LTE ran Speedtest.net, download is 30+. Another example, a while back our ISP, Xfinity, had a transformer go down. We ran two computers and a tablet, off my T-Mobile cell phone hotspot, neither computer showed signs of slowdown.
(TMobile sucks) because they are the only carrier I know of that will let an "authorized user" on an account override the actual "Account Holder's" decisions.
Is that clear enough?
Both carriers lack what the other carrier has. While T-Mobile has a oustanding data network, they lack in terms of quality of calling coverage. {Outside of metropolitian area, rural, there is no coverage}.
Meanwhile while Sprint has a better quality of calling coverage, their data network is were they lack.
If you put the two together, they both would be able to offer each other valuable pieces to make a consistent network.
This was a bad decision for T-Mobile long term.
Hope they put their focus on 5G now.