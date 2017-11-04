Back to business as usual.

For the past week, everyone with an ear on the industry has said that plans for a Sprint and T-Mobile merger were done and the whole idea was scrapped and rumors from Japan suggested that Softbank (Sprint's parent company) head Masayoshi Son ended talks at the end of October.

Today that becomes official, per the T-Mobile Newsroom.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has ceased talks to merge with Sprint, as the companies were unable to find mutually agreeable terms.

T-Mobile says that while the idea of a merger between the two smaller carriers was a compelling idea, it could only happen if there was a clear long-term benefit to T-Mobile shareholders and consumers. We're not told anything that came out of the talks which would mean it wasn't in T-Mobile's best interests, only that the two companies were unable to come to an agreement and T-Mobile will continue on the path they've been walking for the past 15 quarters of record growth.

We're not surprised or saddened by this news, as our opinion has remained that more choice is always better for customers and the industry as a whole. The full, but brief, press release is below in full.