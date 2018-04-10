Last year saw T-Mobile and Sprint get deep into talks about a potential merger, but at the last second, the deal fell through. This partnership between the two carriers is something that's been talked about for years, and for the third time over the last four years, it looks like that conversation is being rekindled once more.

According to The Wall Street Journal, T-Mobile and Sprint are currently "at the preliminary stage" regarding the deal. As such, even if something does come of this, we're still a ways off before any big decisions are officially made.

It was reported in early October of last year that the two carriers were talking about merging their operations together, but T-Mobile eventually issued a press release the following month saying that the deal was dead as they "were unable to find mutually agreeable terms."

Should T-Mobile and Sprint actually go all the way this year, that would see the combined subscriber base reach over 100 million and put it well ahead of AT&T's 93 million customers. However, it would also mean less choice for United States consumers who are in the market to switch carriers.

I wouldn't hold my breath too much since we've been here multiple times before, but we'll still keep an eye on things to see where we go from here.

Would you like to see a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint?

Unpacking the doomed T-Mobile / Sprint merger