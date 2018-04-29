The rumors and speculation swirling for years are fomenting into a dust cloud of money. T-Mobile and Sprint, the third and fourth-largest carriers in the U.S., respectively, are poised to form a single entity in a $26.5 billion merger that would put the united company in a close third position behind AT&T with just over 70 million postpaid subscribers. The companies announced the deal mid-day Sunday with a slick webpage called All for 5G, highlighting the ways in which the merged corporation will focus on next-generation wireless technologies more effectively against the competition. Best T-Mobile phones Should the deal be approved by U.S. regulators — a tall order in an environment that has discouraged M&A between intra-industry entities — the New T-Mobile, as the companies are referring to it — T-Mobile's parent company, Germany's Deutsche Telekom, would own a 42% stake and seat nine board members, while Sprint's parent Softbank would have a 27% stake and four board members. According to Bloomberg, which broke the story, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son will have a seat on the board.

On its merger marketing page, Sprint and T-Mobile promise that the New T-Mobile will keep prices low, offer outstanding service, and provide more competition, with "a MAJOR expansion of competition into rural markets and for businesses of all sizes!" Critics point to markets like Canada where just three well-entrenched wireless carriers have less reason to compete, forcing prices up and suppressing consumer choice. According to a press release co-issued by the companies, the combined company will have a $146 billion market capitalization, with Sprint's $59 billion number based on the $6.62 closing share price as of Friday, April 27. Officially, the new company will be called T-Mobile —the Sprint brand will disappear — and will have "expected run rate cost synergies of $6+ billion" compared to the two companies operating on their own.

The combined company will have lower costs, greater economies of scale, and the resources to provide U.S. consumers and businesses with lower prices, better quality, unmatched value, and greater competition. The New T-Mobile will employ more people than both companies separately and create thousands of new American jobs.