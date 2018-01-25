Starting February 7 and going through March 20.

The 2018 Winter Games are just around the corner, and while I'll personally be watching from the couch in my living room, there are a lot of folks that'll make the trek to South Korea to watch in person. An international data plan is typically required to stay connected whenever traveling aboard, but T-Mobile is giving its customers free unlimited data and calling during the entire competition.

This offer is available for all post-paid T-Mobile customers, and it'll begin February 7 and go throughout the closing ceremonies on March 20. In addition to the unlimited data and calling that's being offered, T-Mobile ONE plans already come with free texting in South Korea.

Per everyone's favorite CEO, John Legere:

The Winter Games are full of unforgettable moments, and now, T-Mobile customers in South Korea can snap, tweet and share those big moments without worrying about bill shock when they get back home. And while the carriers gouge you and make you jump through ridiculous hoops, the Un-carrier makes it easy! Free and unlimited data and calling just HAPPEN from the moment you step foot in South Korea.

For comparison's sake, AT&T customers traveling to South Korea will need to spend an extra $10 a day to continue to use their service. Verizon is offering free TravelPasses so that customers can get a free 500MB of data each day, but if you miss the deadline for this, you'll also need to shell out $10 every day you want to use your phone.

