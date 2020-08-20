Synology has a lot of great NAS enclosures at all price points, and its latest offering is aimed squarely at power users. The DS1520+ is now official for $699, and it has a lot of enticing features on offer.

First up, the NAS has five drive bays that can hold a total of 80TB of storage — with each bay accommodating up to 16TB drives. The NAS is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 chipset — the same as the DS720+ and DS920+ — and you get two M.2 slots for SSD caching. The DS1520+ has 8GB of RAM out of the box, with two 4GB DIMM modules installed.

On the connectivity front, you get four Gigabit Ethernet ports with Link Aggregation, two USB 3.0 ports, and two eSATA ports. DiskStation Manager continues to be the best software on any NAS today, and you get the extensibility to run just about anything you want via Docker.

The DS1520+ retails for $699, but the NAS is available on Amazon right now for $649, $50 less than its retail price. So if you're looking to upgrade from an earlier model or have been waiting for a powerful 5-bay NAS, now is the time to get your hands on the DS1520+.