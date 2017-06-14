This Sprint deal seems too good to be true, but it isn't.
We often tease Sprint for its desperate attempts at getting customers on other networks to switch over, but this latest deal is a doozy, and well worth investigating.
Until June 30, 2017, customers on T-Mobile, AT&T, or (especially) Verizon get up to five lines of free unlimited service by switching over to Sprint. There are a few caveats, which we'll get to in a moment, but as long as you're a new Sprint customer, the deal is very enticing. The service is not some limited version of Sprint's regular unlimited plan, either: up to five lines get Sprint's full unlimited package, which includes calls, texts and up to 23GB of high-speed 4G LTE (and unlimited data at slower speeds after that) just by switching over.
Sprint claims that customers bringing five lines over can save over $2000 in the first year if switching from Verizon.
Now here are the caveats:
- The offer is open to new customers only.
- After the first year, which technically ends July 31, 2018, service will cost $60 for the first line, $40 for the second, and $30 for each subsequent one.
- The offer is only open to customers bringing their own unlocked, eligible phones.
- These include devices like the Google Pixel, Nexus 6P, Moto G5 Plus, iPhone 7, and Galaxy S8. Check out the full list.
- You will have to buy SIM cards through Sprint for $2.99 each and activate them on the company's online portal.
Along with the unlimited calls, text and data, users get 10GB of hotspot data per line and HD video streaming at 1080p.
So while there are a few hoops to jump through, it's definitely worth pursuing for the insane level of savings. If Sprint has even decent LTE service in your area, you can't beat this kind of deal.
Reader comments
I love my Pixel XL on FI, but free is hard to beat.
Do you have to have an account with ATT/Verizon or just the phone being eligible would work?
And I am still skeptical there is a catch...somehow locking you into another year of service?
For Free...I could see moving back to Sprint, then signing up for FI again for a couple of months when I travel internationally. That part of FI is absolutely fantastic.
This offer is not compelling enough for me to leave AT&T. Super customer service and an inconsistent network won't work for me. With AT&T, at least I have a signal 90% of the places I often visit.
But then you are stuck with Sprint :)
It's not free Splint throttles after X amount of gig per month. Plus limits on 1080p viewing and hotspot, so why switch to a ****** network with limitations on so called "unlimited data". **** Mobile at least lets you have unlimited streaming for many popular services (also throttled).
The problem with this is that it's with Sprint.
No thanks.
Oh...and one other thing. "Free" does not include
"A standard $1.99 admin fee, $0.40 regulatory fee and other taxes and fees apply"
When I was last on Sprint with two lines The Surcharges were:
$14.02 sprint Surcharges
$10.37 Government taxes and fees.
That's $25 towards my current $35 total monthly base fee for two lines on FI (+$10 per gb data).
Anybody know what current charges are, or even better "would be" under this free plan?
Poor coverage map and talking to anyone with a Sprint phone is a horrible experience compared to Verizon or Tmobile, sounds like a tin can and hard to understand. Than when the promotion ends it is only $10/month cheaper than Verizon for 5 lines.
Maybe instead of running these insane promotions to get temporary customers Sprint should actually price their network for everyone in a manner that is competitive for the quality of the service.
How is this in any way better than T-Mobile's $35/line for 4 line deal going on right now? Sprint has a long history of putting time limits on their good deals... which is why they're at the bottom.
I have great service everywhere I go with Sprint, haven't seen 3G in years. Like any carrier your mileage may vary, just because you heard it sucks doesn't mean it does.
This is a Prepaid customer stealer.
Requires your own compatible phone. An existing number from one of the othe big three carriers. And the ability to pay about $25 a month for taxes and fees.
The niche group of people this will help save $10 to $20 a month are already loyal to their respective carriers.
Truthfully I don't see many people switching to save $20...
Ok...answering my own question here I know. Just got off with Sprint CHAT.
Estimated $15 a month for Sprint Surcharges and fees
Estimated $16.50 taxes and additional fees.
So it goes from Free to $31.50 before any other bogus charges per month. Versus my current $20+$15 for two lines on FI +$10/GB. No additional charge international roaming, and free data-only sims. Currently FI still fits me better. but YMMV of course.
Switching to sprint also gets you zero bars almost anywhere.