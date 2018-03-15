Microsoft purchased the ultra-popular keyboard app SwiftKey in April of 2016, and since then — well — let's just say the keyboard's had better days. In an attempt to better compete with the likes of Gboard and other competitors, SwiftKey is getting its biggest update since the Microsoft acquisition.
There's a lot going on in SwiftKey 7.0, but perhaps the biggest change lies with the new Toolbar. The Toolbar is represented as a small "+" icon near the top left of the keyboard, and tapping it reveals a new menu for finding all of your favorite features, including emoji, GIFs, themes, and your clipboard. However, if you're on Android, you'll find even more goodies tucked away here.
The first Android-exclusive new feature is stickers. Similar to many other keyboard apps, SwiftKey now lets you send a variety of different stickers to whoever you're messaging. You can send these stickers as they are, or edit them to get the perfect look.
Coming soon, SwiftKey will also add location sharing so you can quickly send your current location or a saved address, as well as a calendar feature that lets you insert any upcoming appointments in your default calendar app. Last but not least, SwiftKey 7.0 adds eight new "lish" languages — which SwiftKey describes as "a hybrid language that lets people shift seamlessly between languages, in this case English and Indic languages."
SwiftKey 7.0 is rolling out for both Android and iOS right now.