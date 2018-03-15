Microsoft purchased the ultra-popular keyboard app SwiftKey in April of 2016, and since then — well — let's just say the keyboard's had better days . In an attempt to better compete with the likes of Gboard and other competitors, SwiftKey is getting its biggest update since the Microsoft acquisition.

There's a lot going on in SwiftKey 7.0, but perhaps the biggest change lies with the new Toolbar. The Toolbar is represented as a small "+" icon near the top left of the keyboard, and tapping it reveals a new menu for finding all of your favorite features, including emoji, GIFs, themes, and your clipboard. However, if you're on Android, you'll find even more goodies tucked away here.

The first Android-exclusive new feature is stickers. Similar to many other keyboard apps, SwiftKey now lets you send a variety of different stickers to whoever you're messaging. You can send these stickers as they are, or edit them to get the perfect look.