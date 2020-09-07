Surfshark hasn't been around that long, but it has quickly established itself as one of the best VPN services out there. As well as being an all-round great service, Surshark has been one of the most affordable VPNs available since it entered the market, though that's about to change with a price rise coming in just a couple of days.

Not to worry, though. You have one final chance to score two years of Surfshark VPN for just $1.99 per month. Once the deal expires this time, it's not coming back so you don't want to wait on it. It's billed as $47.76 upfront, which equates to under $2 per month and is 83% less than the regular price for paying monthly over two years.

It's wild how much of our lives are online in this day and age, and even wilder just how much personal data we share and how much we're tracked across the web. That's probably why VPNs, or virtual private networks, have gotten so popular in recent years as we strive to claw back a little bit of online privacy. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a fortune to subscribe to one with a variety of cheap VPN services out there.

Surfshark has consistently been one of the cheapest, with a price of just $2 per month that many other providers haven't been able to compete with while still providing top-notch features. It features a killswitch, DNS leak protection, strong encryption and protocols, and modern apps for popular devices — and it allows for unlimited devices to be connected simultaneously. It can also be used for (legal) P2P sharing and streaming for times when you're out of the country and still want to watch your favorite TV show.

The company has confirmed in a blog post that its low price is coming to an end in the near future, though:

"For the longest time, tech experts have been praising Surfshark for a packed set of features which users get for a fraction of other VPNs' price. However, as a premium VPN that has grown tremendously over the last two years, Surfshark will increase the cost to match the quality of the product."

The price rise doesn't have to be bad news, though. Surfshark has stated that the low price on offer in today's deal will remain rest of the subscription, even after the price rise. That means if you take advantage of the $2 per month deal now, you'll continue paying at that rate for as long as your subscription is active.

We reviewed Surfshark and complimented its superb affordability, great speeds, Netflix unblocking capabilities, and more.

