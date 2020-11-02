There's no need in waiting for Black Friday to start your holiday shopping this year. Retailers are starting their sales earlier than ever before, and we even saw some early Black Friday deals pop up during October. Of course, November is when all the real sales begin like today's offer on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at Woot. Right now you can grab this 13.5-inch laptop on sale for $749.99 in factory refurbished condition, saving you $250 off its regular price.

Though these laptops aren't brand new, each one has been inspected, tested, and restored directly by Microsoft to ensure they're in proper working condition. You'll even score a one-year Microsoft warranty with the purchase just as a new model would.

Just last month, the Surface Laptop 3 was reviewed by Windows Central where it nearly scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Windows Central even bestowed its The Best badge to this model due to its premium design and craftsmanship, superb keyboard and trackpad, and its excellent Intel 10th Gen processor. If you're hoping to learn more about this laptop before buying, the full review will take you on a deep dive through all the pros and cons of the Surface Laptop 3.

The model on sale today is available only in platinum and features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, along with a 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G7 Quad-Core processor, 128GB Solid State Drive, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. This is a USB-C laptop as well, though it does feature a USB-A port also unlike many others.

Woot normally charges $6 for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, or start a free 30-day trial of Prime. Today's deal at Woot is available for just one day only, and it may even sell out early, so be sure to place your order soon if you're interested in snagging this low price. You can find even more savings in our guide to Black Friday deals.