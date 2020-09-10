Microsoft's Surface Duo is available starting today. Along with the device itself, Microsoft's website now has accessories for the Surface Duo, including screen protectors, a bumper case, and chargers.

The Surface Duo already comes with a bumper case, but if yours breaks or you want another one for any reason, you can order one from Microsoft's online store. The bumper case costs $40 and adds protection to the Surface Duo without limiting its ability to rotate around 360 degrees.

The InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Surface Duo is made out of hybrid glass to help protect your device's screens from scratches and damage. It's also anti-microbial, which is a nice bonus. The Surface Duo has two screens, so the $60 screen protector set is a bit pricier than you might be used to.

