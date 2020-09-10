Surface DuoSource: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central

  • Microsoft's website now has accessories for the Surface Duo.
  • The site lists a set of screen protectors and a bumper case.
  • The Surface Duo is available starting today for $1,400.

Microsoft's Surface Duo is available starting today. Along with the device itself, Microsoft's website now has accessories for the Surface Duo, including screen protectors, a bumper case, and chargers.

The Surface Duo already comes with a bumper case, but if yours breaks or you want another one for any reason, you can order one from Microsoft's online store. The bumper case costs $40 and adds protection to the Surface Duo without limiting its ability to rotate around 360 degrees.

The InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Surface Duo is made out of hybrid glass to help protect your device's screens from scratches and damage. It's also anti-microbial, which is a nice bonus. The Surface Duo has two screens, so the $60 screen protector set is a bit pricier than you might be used to.

If you want to grab more accessories, make sure to check out our full collection of the best accessories for Surface Duo.

Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.

