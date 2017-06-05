The appeal of a 2011 case where 12,898 pieces of evidence were gathered without a warrant is being heard by the highest court in the land.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case to decide if government officers need a warrant to access your cell phone's location history. The ACLU is co-counsel in the Carpenter v United States case, which is the first of its kind to be heard by the court as previous petitions were denied.
ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project staff attorney Nathan Fred Wessler had the following to say:
Because cell phone location records can reveal countless private details of our lives, police should only be able to access them by getting a warrant based on probable cause. The time has come for the Supreme Court to make clear that the longstanding protections of the Fourth Amendment apply with undiminished force to these kinds of sensitive digital records.
The case is an appeal of a 2011 case where law enforcement obtained months worth of location data from Timothy Carpenter's cell carrier in a robbery investigation. The records cover 127 days and 12,898 separate data points were released without a probable-cause warrant.
We're hopeful that rules about how and when that data can be obtained will arise from this case.
The ACLU claims that "Police seek these kinds of cell phone location records from phone companies tens of thousands of times each year" without a warrant, but instead simply a request to the carrier. But many jurisdictions do not require a warrant to obtain such information, based on a 2015 U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court ruling.
We understand that information like location data can be a valuable tool for law enforcement and help keep us all safe. But we're hopeful that rules about how and when that data can be obtained will arise from this case.
Reader comments
Supreme Court to decide what's required to get location records from your carrier
I thinking this time you will be on the side of the conservatives Jerry. Actually , maybe they will be on your side.
This is why I hate labels. I want police to have this data when they need it, and when they can prove they need it. I don't want them to just ask and receive with no procedure in place.
2nd that, Jerry
Like it or not labels are how we differieant ourselves, but I hear ya. Totally agree on the last sentence.
No one is 100% conservative or 100% liberal, so the labels are meaningless garbage meant to divide people.
I find it fascinating that you always complain about the appearance of politics on this site or in the comments, yet you rush to label someone.
I don't see how they can stop it . People already share everything on social media. From what they eat to who and what they did every waking moment.
Specious reasoning. Look up the words voluntary versus involuntary.
Problem is where the information is handled off to and where the data is stored. Those are the bigger concerns. Making sure the data stays classified and secured and doesn't drop into the wrong hands.
Sort of like with red like cameras and LPR recognition systems.
I have mixed feelings about this in general. I do believe that they should have a write to the information, but when it is a general requirement of our constitutional system, (which is broken) that is a procedure required to follow in the criminal justice system to follow of obtaining a warrant, those rules should be followed as such by law enforcement. As we holdnour law enforcement to a higher standard.
As it stands if I went to my carrier and requested transcript copies of all my cellular calls,data and sms I would have to hire a attorney and subpeona those copied transcripts through the court. Me as a person I have to follow the law. As compared to law enforcement, that wouldn't have to follow the law.