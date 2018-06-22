Samsung announced two new colors for the Galaxy S9 in mid-May, including Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red. The former of those two goes on sale in the U.S. on June 24, and if you're not sure if it's the version for you, we got a chance to go hands-on with Samsung's newest look to see whether or not it's worth getting over Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.
Aside from the difference in color, one area where the Sunrise Gold S9 stands apart from its siblings is with the finish of its glass.
Similar to the Midnight Black and Silk White OnePlus 6, the Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 has a matte finish on its glass that looks and feels great.
It's still not the most grippy phone in the world, but it does a great job at hiding fingerprints while being reflective enough to pull off some slick light reflections.
To match the glass back, you'll also find a gold paint job on the rear camera housing, metal frame, and even the inside of the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port.
The new color and matte finish are absolutely beautiful.
As for the phone itself, this is the same Galaxy S9 we know and love. Samsung's Super AMOLED display looks as good as ever, the Snapdragon 845 is more than powerful for day-to-day tasks, and the variable aperture for the 12MP camera allows you to pull off some excellent low-light photographs.
If you're interested in picking up the Galaxy S9 or S9+ in Sunrise Gold, the phone is being sold in the United States exclusively through Best Buy and Samsung's own online store. It has the same starting price of $720 with 64GB of internal storage, but if you buy it through Samsung, you can also get it in 128GB and 256GB flavors for a bit more.
What do you think about Samsung's latest S9 color?