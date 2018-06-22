Samsung announced two new colors for the Galaxy S9 in mid-May, including Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red. The former of those two goes on sale in the U.S. on June 24, and if you're not sure if it's the version for you, we got a chance to go hands-on with Samsung's newest look to see whether or not it's worth getting over Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Aside from the difference in color, one area where the Sunrise Gold S9 stands apart from its siblings is with the finish of its glass.

Similar to the Midnight Black and Silk White OnePlus 6, the Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 has a matte finish on its glass that looks and feels great.

It's still not the most grippy phone in the world, but it does a great job at hiding fingerprints while being reflective enough to pull off some slick light reflections.

