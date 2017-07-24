Sundar Pichai continues his rise in Google.

Google parent company Alphabet has announced that Sundar Pichai has joined its board of directors as the 13th member, and will continue his role as CEO of Google. Pichai has been at Google since 2004, and is just shy of his second anniversary as CEO. Joining Alphabet's board of directors is just yet another step in his ascension at the company, and naturally indicates how important the core Google business is to Alphabet as a whole.

Google co-founder and current Alphabet CEO Larry Page had this to say on the appointment:

Sundar has been doing a great job as Google's CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I'm excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.

Alphabet's board currently includes Page, his co-founder Sergey Brin, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, former Ford CEO Alan Mulally and others.

Pichai has been integral in many of Google's big initiatives over the past few years, including global expansion of its products to new emerging markets, the heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and the expansion of Android to billions of active devices. Given his success, it's hard to see Pichai leaving Alphabet any time soon.