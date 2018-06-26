The Sun Joe SPX4001 2030 PSI electric pressure washer is down to $139.99 on Amazon. This price matches the lowest we've seen, and it has only dropped this low once or twice in the past. It has been selling for around $170 this year and was going as high as $190 previously. You can also find this deal at Walmart and Home Depot.

The pressure washer has a 14.5-amp motor that generates up to 2030 PSI cleaning power. The wheels are designed for maximum maneuverability. It doesn't always have to be at maximum power, either. Choose the low 1450 PSI option for easier jobs like dirt or grease. It has five quick-connect spray tips for a multitude of tasks. The hose reel stretches 20 feet. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 151 reviews.

