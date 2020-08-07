The rumors are true. Rocksteady Studios has confirmed that it is working on a Suicide Squad game . The developer behind the Batman: Arkham series is expected to show off Suicide Squad at DC FanDome on August 22.

What is the Suicide Squad?

Without an official reveal, we can't speculate as to what the gameplay will be like. Judging from Rocksteady's previous work with the Batman: Arkham series, you can likely expect brutal melee combat. We've heard that it is a loot-based game similar in style to Marvel's Avengers , but this is unconfirmed.

The Suicide Squad is a team of supervillains from DC Comics. There have been several iterations of them over the years, but they usually take the form of a task force employed by the government, under the leadership of Amanda Waller, to perform operations that were considered to be suicide runs or secret missions that the government otherwise wanted off the record. These were done in exchange for reduced sentences and parole, and members were implanted or fitted with bombs to ensure obedience.

Eurogamer has reported that a contender for the final title of the game is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was conveniently recently registered as a web domain. You can guess what we'll be doing if that is indeed the final name.

For anyone who isn't familiar with the Justice League, they're a team of superheroes that protect the earth. Founding members include Batman, Martian Manhunter, Aquaman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Superman. Over the years members like Green Arrow, Hawkman, Black Canary, Zatanna, Cyborg, Blue Beetle, and many more would join.

Other than that, we have very little to go on. Rocksteady will likely create an original story for its game that takes inspiration from some of the franchise's most beloved comics. DC Comics ran a series called Justice League vs. Suicide Squad from 2016, which follows the League's discovery of the secret Suicide Squad and their effort to take them down as they see them as a threat to society.

Suicide Squad Do I need to watch the movie to play the game?

Absolutely not. If you value your time and money at all, do not watch the Suicide Squad movie from 2016. I don't care that it won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. It's awful. Go watch the Birds of Prey movie with Harley Quinn instead. You don't need to in order to understand the game, it's just a good movie.

Suicide Squad Is it coming to Xbox Series X, PC, and PS5?

Suicide Squad is most likely coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. The life cycles of the Xbox One and PS4 are coming to an end with Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles right around the corner. We expect it to also hit PC, given that previous Rocksteady titles did as well.

Suicide Squad When does it release?

Eurogamer's report indicated that Suicide Squad was farther off from launch than the teased — but as of yet unconfirmed — Batman: Court of Owls game from Warner Bros. Montreal. As such, I wouldn't expect it to hit Xbox Series X, PC, or PS5 for a couple more years, maybe between 2021 and 2023.