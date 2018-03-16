Endless running games are a dime-a-dozen nowadays, but one of the oldest and most iconic is Subway Surfers. Subway Surfers was first released on the Google Play Store in May of 2012, and on March 15, 2018, developers SYBO and Kiloo announced that it's the first game to cross 1 billion downloads on the Play Store.

We are thrilled to be the biggest game in the world on the Google Play platform. Surpassing 1 billion downloads is a historic accomplishment. In this case, history was written by a talented team of developers and a fantastic collaboration between SYBO and Killo.

Over the past few years, Subway Surfers has seen enormous growth. Looking at Google Play and iOS downloads combined, the game was downloaded 350 million times in 2015, another 330 million downloads came in 2016, and 2017 saw a whopping 400 million downloads – making it the biggest mobile game of last year.

I've run across Subway Surfers a few times while browsing through the Play Store, but I personally never realized just how popular it was. SYBO and Kiloo note that the game still has 20 million daily players, and looking at last years numbers, it doesn't seem like the Subway Surfers hype will be dying anytime soon.

Download: Subway Surfers (free)