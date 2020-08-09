What you need to know
- Yoshinori Ono has worked at Capcom for 30 years and has been a producer on the Street Fighter series since 1998.
- Today, Ono announced that he is leaving Capcom.
- Street Fighter V is continuing to receive new DLC through Fall 2021.
Yoshinori Ono has worked as producer on the Street Fighter series at Capcom for 30 years. Now, he's stepping down. Ono made the announcement via a Twitter post, where he said that he is leaving the position this summer.
"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times. My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness."
August 9, 2020
Street Fighter V first launched in 2016. Since then, the game has grown substantially with new characters and updates. Five new characters are being added through Fall 2021, including Akira Kazama from Rival Schools. Street Fighter V has currently sold over 4.5 million copies since its release.
Capcom has experienced a resurgence of success over the past couple of years, with 2018's Monster Hunter World climbing to over 16 million copies sold per Capcom's recent Q1 results, the highest-selling Capcom title ever.
Street Kombat
Street Fighter V: Championship Edition
Just like in the Arcade
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition brings together classic and new characters for different challenges, story mode and more, including the Arcade Mode, which is themed after past games.
