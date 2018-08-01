Strava is one of the leading fitness-tracking apps around, and today, the company announced its Strava Premium paid membership plan is being rebranding as Strava Summit.

With the old Strava Premium model, users could pay $59/year for personalized coaching, real-time safety features, more detailed activity reports, exclusive product discounts, and more. Any exisitng subscribers are locked into that old model, but going forward, Stava Summit will consist of three different plans — the Training Pack, Analysis Pack, and Safety Pack.

Training Pack — Live performance data, custom training plans, personalized goals, race analysis, leaderboards, and segment efforts.

Analysis Pack — Power analysis, workout analysis, fitness and freshness, live segments, and relative effort

Safety Pack — Beacon and personal heatmaps

Additionally, all Packs also come with Summit Support and Summit Perks.

Users have the option of signing up for just one Pack for $2.99/month or $23.99/year or go all the way by signing up for all three for $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

See at Strava