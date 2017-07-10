Today is Amazon Prime Day and in the UK you can grab a Pokémon Go Plus today for just £34.99!

Pokémon Go took the world by storm when it released on Android and iOS, and if you're still playing today (or are simply getting started) there's a killer deal over at Amazon on the Pokémon Go Plus accessory for £34.99!

For those not familiar with Pokémon Go, the mobile game tasks players to catch 'em all in the real world by slinging Pokéballs at virtual Pokémon as they explore their surroundings. Pokémon Go Plus is an optional accessory for the game that connects to your phone over Bluetooth, alerting you to nearby game events and interact with the game without pulling out your phone.

Think of it as a more socially acceptable way of playing Pokémon Go. Catch not only the deal but new and intriguing Pokémon by picking up a Go Plus today!

See at Amazon

But if Pokemon isn't your thing, fear not as there are plenty of other promotions currently underway over on Amazon. Check out the Prime Day page for more details!