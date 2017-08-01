Find out what Straight Talk has to offer!

Straight Talk is an alternative carrier, or Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), that offers prepaid wireless service through a partnership with TracFone and Wal-Mart. Straight Talk offers support for both CDMA and GSM devices, as it piggybacks on the T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon's networks.

Straight Talk offers no-contract plans for individuals on 30-day refills that start at $30 for a basic voice and data plan, and unlimited nationwide talk, text and high-speed data starting at $45. Due to Straight Talk's partnership with Wal-Mart, you can buy new phones and plan refills in-store or online through the Straight Talk website. It focuses mainly on selling budget devices but you can still pick out the outstanding Samsung Galaxy S8, or opt to bring your own device.

Straight Talk has a lot to offer for a price conscious consumer, so read on and find a plan that works for you!

Best Individual Plans

Straight Talk exclusively offers prepaid 30-day plans for individuals. There are no contract commitments required unless you decide to buy a phone on a monthly payment plan. It offers really competitive wireless plans that include unlimited talk, text, and data for as low as $45 for 30 days of service.

That plan includes 8GB of high-speed data, up to 4G LTE speeds if your phone is compatible. If you need a bit more data, you can get the $55 plan that includes 12GB of high-speed data. Just like the talk and text, data is always unlimited but you'll notice a distinct speed drop down to 2G until you refill your account. You're able to buy a new plan card in-store at Wal-Mart or online from [Straight Talk]. You also have the option to save a few bucks and sign up for the auto-refill option, which you can opt out of at any time with no cancellation fees incurred.

Straight Talk offers great value with its $45 30-day plan that includes unlimited nationwide talk, text, and data with 8GB of high-speed data.

Straight Talk is rather generous with its high-speed data rates, and since it borrows the Big Four Networks existing infrastructure and equipment it's able to pass along great savings while still offering outstanding coverage from coast to coast.

Straight Talk also has a plan specifically for international calling. For only $60, you can get a 30-day plan that includes the unlimited domestic talk, text, and data along with unlimited mobile-to-mobile calling to Mexico, China, Canada, and India phone numbers, along with other great features for keeping in touch with friends and families overseas. And since you're able to refill your account based on your needs, you can opt into the international plan only for the times you actually need it.

Looking for something a bit more long term? Straight Talk also offers pre-paid extended plans, so you can pay up front for 3, 6 or 12 months of the Unlimited Nationwide plan service at one time and then never worry about refilling your account throughout the year while saving money versus buying a new refill card each month.

Here's what it looks like in summary:

$30: 1500 minutes, 100MB

$45: Unlimited nationwide calling / text, 8GB of LTE data

$55 Unlimited nationwide calling / text, 12GB of LTE data

$60: Unlimited international calling, 8GB of LTE data, Mobile-to-Mobile to Mexico, China, Canada, and India phone numbers, Call up to 15 unique destination numbers per service month, 400 bonus minutes to call Claro Guatemala phone numbers

Best Phones

Straight Talk offers a fairly limited number of low-budget Android phones alongside the usual Apple devices, but you can still get the latest and greatest from Samsung, the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Both are available to be purchased outright or on a 15- or 24-month payment plan. You actually need to enter your ZIP code to see what's offered in your area, but the Galaxy S8 should definitely be available nationwide through Straight Talk. Of course, you can also stop in at your local participating Wal-Mart and see what's available in-store.

Best Straight Talk Wireless Phones

Beyond the Galaxy S8, you can shop at Walmart.com or in-store and find older models such as the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S6, along with a slew of budget phone options for Android. You also have the option to Bring Your Own Device. To start, you'll want to head to the Straight Talk website and confirm whether your phone is compatible (since they offer support for both CDMA and GSM devices, you should be in luck), then it's simply a matter of ordering a Straight Talk SIM card and a monthly plan.

Straight Talk also offers Wi-Fi Hotspots. Depending on what's available in your area, you can buy a 4G LTE hotspot for just $49, and then buy prepaid wireless data as you need it. Perfect for summer travels where you want a reliable data connection wherever you go.

Making sure your phone is compatible

Straight Talk is a subsidiary of Tracfone, a company unique in that it has deals with all four U.S. carriers. If you decide to buy your phone directly from Straight Talk, the representative (or website) will make sure you get the right SIM card, but if you decide to use your existing unlocked phone, things get a little tricky.

That's because while the phone, if purchased in the U.S., is more than likely compatible with one of Straight Talk's networks, it must have the right SIM card to align with the right parent network.

Not sure where to start?

Start here to check your phone's compatibility

How to cancel Straight Talk

Since Straight Talk exclusively offers prepaid contracts with no contracts to sign, you're free to stop using Straight Talk by simply not refilling your account by the end of your current term.

If you bought a phone from Smart Talk on a monthly payment plan, you will either need to return the device or pay the outstanding balance. As outlined in the fine print on its website, it's a lease-to-own transaction, meaning you don't technically own the phone until you've completed the final payment.

How to unlock a Straight Talk phone

Bought your phone through Straight Talk and want to bring it to a different carrier? You can do that but it will depend on the particular device you're looking to unlock! All you need to do is call the Straight Talk customer service department at 1-877-430-CELL (2355) and ask for an unlock code for your device. If it's available to be unlocked the customer service rep will give you the unlock code over the phone and away you go!

Its call center is open between 8:00 am and 11:45 pm (EST), 7 days a week.

