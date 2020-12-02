We saw this deal over Black Friday, but it did not survive the end of Cyber Monday. Today, though, Home Depot announced a Cyber Savings event that included the 4-pack of Tile Sticker Bluetooth trackers for $39.99. Since then Amazon has price matched it, bringing the 4-pack back down to the same low price we saw over the weekend. These trackers normally sell for around $60.

The Tile Stickers easily attach to just about everything. They have an adhesive back so you can just stick them wherever you want. You can attach these to your keys, place them in your purse or backpack, or keep them with your wallet. You'll never lose anything again!

These item locators are waterproof, adhesive, and have a 150-foot Bluetooth range. You'll be able to find anything as long as it's within 150 feet. The Stickers also have a 3-year battery life so they'll be good to go for a while.

Download the Tile app and you can use it to easily activate your new trackers. After that, you can use the app to ring the Tile trackers and locate your items. There's also a map that can show you the last place you had your stuff. Funny how things you're looking for are always in the last place you look.

The other benefit of this is finding your phone. After all, is there anything you lose more than your phone? I know it's a big one for me. You can double press the Tile button to make your phone ring, and it will do so even if it's on silent. If you lose your phone more than anything else, you might want to just keep a tracker in a junk drawer so you can ring your phone whenever you need to.

When things get super lost and none of these methods work for you, you can use a community crowdsearch to find them. This is anonymous and uses other people's Tile apps to ping your tiles and send the location to you. The more people who use Tile trackers, the more everyone benefits! So join the crowd and be a part of the solution.