The Steam Link mobile app is like a dream concept for anyone who's ever thought how neat it would be to play PC games on your phone. In an age of gamer phones and the Nintendo Switch offering outstanding options for gaming on the go, whatever clear distinction there was between "gaming" and "mobile gaming" is disappearing fast. Valve's contribution with the Steam Link app to let you stream your favorite Steam games from your PC to your mobile phone over a Wi-Fi connection. It's still very much beta software, but it's functional and available in the Play Store so I had to give it a run. Download: Steam Link Beta (Free) Surprised by how well it all works

The first thing I'll say is that I'm really surprised how easy it is to set up. To create a connection you need your PC and phone to be on the same network and you'll also need a controller to pair with your phone. The app recommends a Steam controller, but any Bluetooth controller should work (I use the SteelSeries Stratus XL). Setting up the connection is dead simple, as the app walks you through the steps each time you load it up. You'll need to pair your phone to your PC using a unique code generated on Steam on your PC, and once the connection is made your PC will start displaying the in-home streaming menu interface. My Steam library is fairly sparse, but I was able to load up Rocket League and Gonner which I figured would be good games to test as any amount of input lag would ruin the experience of gaming online or the precise controls needed for a platformer in a hurry. Steam Link is dead simple to set up and a blast to play when the wireless connection is solid. I've tested Steam Link on a couple different devices including the Razer Phone, a Galaxy S8, and a Pixel XL running the Android P beta. Both the Razer Phone and Galaxy S8 looked amazing with the latter's higher screen refresh rate and Samsung's outstanding display, but I was most surprised by the Pixel XL, which was the most consistent performer despite running a beta operating system. There was negligible input lag across all phones I tested and outside of a few weird bugs (to be expected with beta software), When the connection was strong and there was no noticable lag, playing games using Steam Link was a blast. I couldn't help wondering if my Rocket League opponents would be extra salty knowing that I was scoring on them while playing on my phone — or what my teammates would think when the app would glitch up for sometimes 30 seconds at a time and my car coasted aimlessly around the arena. In my experience, the app never crashed and while the action hung up every once and a while it always came back and seemed to be more an issue with my internet connection than an issue with the app itself. Justifying the experience